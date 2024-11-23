Mom’s video goes viral after death threat against daughter at NLV school

The mother posted a video to TikTok after her daughter allegedly received a death threat from a classmate.

Eleven-year old Melissa Escalante was finishing up her math test when another sixth grader allegedly whispered a death threat in her ear on Thursday, according to her mom, who spoke about the alleged incident in a Tik Tok video that was going viral on Friday.

Melissa, a sixth-grade student at JD Smith Middle School in North Las Vegas, immediately reported the incident to the school’s student success center, said Melissa’s mom, Sandy Escalante.

The Tik Tok video, in which an emotional Escalante describes the situation, had amassed over 140,000 likes and over 9,000 comments in the eight hours since it had been posted Friday.

Escalante, 30, said she learned about the incident when she saw her daughter crying after school. Escalante claimed that the classmate has bullied her daughter before.

“My daughter said that he came up behind her and whispered to her, ‘You better watch your back, because I’m gonna follow you home and I’m gonna kill you,’” Escalante told the Review-Journal.

“We are aware of the matter. The investigation will take place, and then appropriate disciplinary action will be given,” a CCSD spokesperson told the Review-Journal.

Escalante said that her daughter is often a target for bullying.

The administration implemented a “safety plan,” where the students have a “no contact” order. However, that did not work out, said Escalante.

Melissa said that she saw the classmate from a distance, but he sent his friends to tell her to “stop acting crazy.”

The classmate and Melissa had two classes together and school administration changed the classmate’s schedule so they wouldn’t have any more classes together, said Escalante.

When Escalante drove down to the school to speak with assistant principal Aggy Cruz and Clark County School District Police Department officer Christopher Chin after the incident on Thursday, Escalante said that she didn’t feel heard.

“She actually mentioned it to Officer Chin and to the assistant principal, that this kid does bully other kids in their class by calling them names as well,” Escalante said.

“Officer Chin looked at me in the eyes, dead in the eyes, looked at me and said, ‘I don’t think this kid is gonna kill her,’” said Escalante.

In that meeting, Escalante recalled Chin saying that CCSD police could not do anything if the classmate did not physically harm Melissa.

“So, you’re telling me the only punishment that this student is receiving is that he’s switching his classes?” Escalante said she asked.

“Like, there’s no other punishment that he’s getting, no detention or in house suspension or suspension? Nothing? That’s crazy to me,” Escalante said.

Escalante said she is hesitant to bring her daughter back to school on Monday.

“My daughter had nightmares all night. She believes that this kid is going to kill her,” Escalante said.

A CCSD spokesperson said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.