Nevada Cattlemen’s Association seeks teacher of year nominations

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association is accepting nominations for teacher of the year.

The winning teacher will receive a $1,000 stipend to use on school supplies, donated by the Nevada Agriculture Foundation, and recognized on the NCA webpage and in the Sage Signals publication.

Those nominated must be an elementary, junior high or high school teacher who incorporated agriculture into the regular curriculum.

Nominations should include a completed Nevada Cattleman’s Association application form with an attached outline of the nominee’s curriculum that has integrated a unit about agriculture. Teachers who were considered in previous years but were not selected for the award also may be nominated.

“We are asking for your help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers,” the association said in a statement.

Nominations may be submitted by email to nca@nevadabeef.org with 2020 Teacher of the Year Nomination in the subject line; forms may be faxed to 775-738-5208; or sent by mail to Teacher of the Year Nomination, C/O Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803.

For further information on the award or questions, call 775-738-9214, email nca@nevadabeef.org or visit www.nevadacattlemen.org

