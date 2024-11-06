Nevada releases initial results from State Board of Education election

Two seats were up for grabs on the board, which sets policy standards and oversees Nevada’s public education system.

Results as of Tuesday evening shows a former Clark County School Board member gaining a seat on the State Board of Election, replacing current member René Cantú. Educator Tricia Braxton is leading in District 1 over Tim Underwood, who ran on “parental rights.”

Two seats were up for grabs on the board, which sets policy standards and oversees Nevada’s public education system. The board has four elected members from each congressional district and seven appointed members.

Braxton was ahead of opponent Underwood in District 1 as of Tuesday evening. Braxton had 58.9 percent of the votes, compared with Underwood’s 41.1 percent.

Braxton has a background in law enforcement and education. She ran on a platform of collaboration on the board as well as a more personalized approach for the diversity of schools in the state. She was endorsed by the Clark County Education Association as well as Clark County School Board Trustees Linda Cavazos, Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan and Brenda Zamora.

“I’m feeling optimistic in that education is a priority for many people,” Braxton said at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. “My team, we’ve definitely put in the work. It’s been a pleasure speaking with concerned Nevadans, and having good conversations and good dialogue. I’m feeling good.”

Underwood, a frequent speaker at school board meetings, said he wanted to focus on excellence instead of cultural ideologies such as transgender and race policies, which he referred to as “indoctrinations.” His own child was transgender and died by suicide last year at the age of 37 — something Underwood blamed on the gender ideology taught in schools.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.

In District 3, Ford was ahead of Cantú as of Tuesday evening. Ford had 51.2 percent of the votes compared with Cantú’s 48.9 percent.

Although the votes were not final, Ford said she was feeling confident.

“I’m feeling confident. I felt pretty confident the whole time. I felt like I had a lot of support,” she said. “It was a real community effort.

Ford was a CCSD board member from 2018 until 2022, where she regularly challenged former Superintendent Jesus Jara and the trustees who voted in his favor. She was defeated by current Trustee Irene Bustamante Adams and hosts a podcast titled “Unraveling Education,” which details what she said was the corruption she saw while on the board.

In a message at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cantú wrote: “It’s too close to call and too soon to tell.”

Cantú, has represented District 4 since 2021, but redistricting changed his address to District 3. He said he prides himself on the board’s pressure on the Clark County School District, especially when it came to it “basically flouting” Assembly Bill 469, which provides administrators and parents with more local control.

He is also the executive director of Jobs for Nevada Graduates, and was endorsed by the CCEA for his perspective on connecting workforce development and the economy.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.