Nevada wants equal GPA weight for dual credit, AP classes

University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval, center, talks with students in the dual credit enrollment program during the first day of classes at Foothill High School on Aug. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The State Board of Education is set to consider a temporary regulation Thursday that would give dual credit classes the same weight as Advanced Placement and international baccalaureate classes.

Under the proposed regulation, dual credit classes would be added to a uniform grading scale for all public high schools.

The meeting is at 2 p.m., but public hearings on regulations aren’t slated to begin until 4 p.m. at the Nevada Department of Education’s Las Vegas and Carson City offices. It also is expected to be streamed live online.

Online meeting materials say the changes would be effective retroactively as of July 1. State agency regulations adopted just before the legislative session begins in February are temporary, rather than permanent.

The change is needed to ensure that dual credit classes receive the same weighted value as other advanced classes and that it’s “appropriately reflected in a student’s GPA,” the Department of Education said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Dual credit classes — which allow students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously — are offered in partnership with Nevada colleges and universities, but students are typically taught at their high school campus by teachers at their school.

Students earning an “A,” “B,” “C” or “D” in a dual credit class would receive 0.05 added to the “value” of their grade, according to online meeting materials.

For example, students who earn an “A” in a class would have 0.05 added on top of their 4.0.

A Clark County School District regulation that outlines high school graduation requirements — which cites state law — was updated in July and includes equal weight for dual credit, AP and international baccalaureate classes.

The school district’s policy also now caps the maximum weighted GPA a student can earn at 4.95. The change goes into effect for the class of 2024.

End-of-course exams

The state board also is set to consider a separate temporary regulation Thursday seeking to have end-of-course assessments account for 5 percent of a student’s grade — down from 20 percent currently — for this school year.

Another change, if approved: Students would only take the Math I, Integrated Math I and English I exams this school year.

“The goal is to minimize the amount of mandated statewide assessments and the burden they pose,” the Nevada Department of Education said in a statement.

The Clark County School District said in a Wednesday statement to the Review-Journal that it values the collaborative relationship it shares with the department and Board of Education. But it also expressed concerns about the proposed changes.

“As stated in public comment to the State Board of Education, CCSD teachers have already shared their course expectations for the year, including course weighting for quarter and semester grades,” the district said. “Implementing modified regulations regarding end-of-course exams at this point in the year would create confusion for students and families and additional work for teachers.”

