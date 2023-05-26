New law allows students to wear adornments to graduation

Gov. Joe Lombardo held a signing ceremony Thursday for Assembly Bill 73. The changes go into effect immediately amid high school graduation season.

Gov. Joe Lombardo signs Assembly Bill 73 Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Carson City. (Courtesy photo)

Then-Rancho High School seniors Ashley Garcia-Valladares, left, and Marysol Rodriguez stand outside the Clark County School District Edward A. Greer Education Center, 2832 E. Flamingo Road, on May 19, 2022. The students pushed back against a policy that would have prevented them from wearing cultural regalia at graduation. Gov. Joe Lombardo held a signing ceremony Thursday for a bill that will allow public school students to wear religious and cultural adornments to graduation ceremonies. (Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo after signing Assembly Bill 73 Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Carson City. (Courtesy photo)

Gov. Joe Lombardo held a signing ceremony Thursday for a bill that will allow public school students to wear religious and cultural adornments to graduation ceremonies.

Assembly Bill 73 — primarily sponsored by Assemblyman Reuben D’Silva, D-Las Vegas — passed both the Assembly and Senate unanimously.

“Every student is entitled to express their unique cultural and religious identity at their graduation, and I’m honored to be able to ensure that right through signing AB 73,” Lombardo said in a news release. “This legislation will allow students to walk with pride and confidence at their graduation, and I’m grateful to all of the teachers, legislators, and students who worked to get it to my desk.”

The law changes go into effect immediately amid high school graduation season.

An estimated 21,000 high school seniors are expected to graduate in the Class of 2023 from the Clark County School District during more than 60 ceremonies.

The district’s graduation season began earlier this month and with a few exceptions, largely wraps up this weekend.

The state law allows for students to wear “traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious or cultural significance.”

However, governing boards can prohibit an item that’s likely to cause a “substantial disruption” or “material interference” with a graduation ceremony, the law says.

The law defines an adornment as something attached to or worn with, but not replacing, a cap and gown.

