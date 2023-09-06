Assemblywoman ratified as new Las Vegas deputy city manager

The City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to ratify the appointments of Sabra Smith Newby and Steve Ford as deputy city managers.

The City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to ratify the appointments of Sabra Smith Newby and Steve Ford.

Smith Newby, an assemblywoman serving central Las Vegas, said she would immediately step down from her position in the Nevada Assembly, while Ford was promoted from his position as the city’s director of parks, recreation and cultural affairs.

City Manager Mike Janssen said Smith Newby would oversee the departments of neighborhood services, government affairs and youth health and social initiatives, while Ford will supervise the parks and recreation, cultural affairs, public works and community development departments.

