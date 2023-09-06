89°F
Las Vegas

Assemblywoman ratified as new Las Vegas deputy city manager

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 12:43 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sabra Smith Newby. (City of Las Vegas)
Sabra Smith Newby. (City of Las Vegas)
Steve Ford. (City of Las Vegas)
Steve Ford. (City of Las Vegas)

The city of Las Vegas now has two new deputy city managers.

The City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to ratify the appointments of Sabra Smith Newby and Steve Ford.

Smith Newby, an assemblywoman serving central Las Vegas, said she would immediately step down from her position in the Nevada Assembly, while Ford was promoted from his position as the city’s director of parks, recreation and cultural affairs.

City Manager Mike Janssen said Smith Newby would oversee the departments of neighborhood services, government affairs and youth health and social initiatives, while Ford will supervise the parks and recreation, cultural affairs, public works and community development departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow on X @rickytwrites.

