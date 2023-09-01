Assemblywoman under scrutiny won’t seek re-election

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that she was hired by a nonprofit a month after lawmakers voted to appropriate $250,000 to it.

Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow announced she will not run for re-election in 2024, according to a statement released Friday.

Gorelow, a Democrat representing the southwest valley, said the decision came after discussions with her family, friends and legislative leadership.

“After dedicating decades of my career to nonprofit work, I plan to continue serving my community by advocating for Nevadans with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Gorelow said in a statement. “I look forward to the important work ahead of me and spending more time with my family.”

The announcement comes after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Gorelow was hired as the executive director of a nonprofit a month after lawmakers voted to appropriate $250,000 to the organization.

In July, Gorelow joined Arc of Nevada — an advocacy group for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — a month after the group received its first ever appropriation from the state.

On Thursday, conservative commentator and Citizens Outreach Foundation President Chuck Muth filed a complaint with the state ethics board against Gorelow on the grounds that she violated state law by accepting the position.

In a statement, Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said he supported Gorelow’s decision not to run for re-election.

“I thank her for her service to the state of Nevada over the last several years, and I look forward to witnessing everything she will accomplish in the next chapter of her life,” he said.

