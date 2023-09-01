77°F
weather icon Isolated Thunderstorms
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Assemblywoman under scrutiny won’t seek re-election

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2023 - 3:37 pm
 
Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during an Education Committee ...
Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow, D-Las Vegas, listens to testimony during an Education Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow announced she will not run for re-election in 2024, according to a statement released Friday.

Gorelow, a Democrat representing the southwest valley, said the decision came after discussions with her family, friends and legislative leadership.

“After dedicating decades of my career to nonprofit work, I plan to continue serving my community by advocating for Nevadans with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Gorelow said in a statement. “I look forward to the important work ahead of me and spending more time with my family.”

The announcement comes after the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Gorelow was hired as the executive director of a nonprofit a month after lawmakers voted to appropriate $250,000 to the organization.

In July, Gorelow joined Arc of Nevada — an advocacy group for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — a month after the group received its first ever appropriation from the state.

On Thursday, conservative commentator and Citizens Outreach Foundation President Chuck Muth filed a complaint with the state ethics board against Gorelow on the grounds that she violated state law by accepting the position.

In a statement, Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said he supported Gorelow’s decision not to run for re-election.

“I thank her for her service to the state of Nevada over the last several years, and I look forward to witnessing everything she will accomplish in the next chapter of her life,” he said.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Embattled head of county’s juvenile justice services ousted
Embattled head of county’s juvenile justice services ousted
2
Legislator voted to give his nonprofit $100K, sparking transparency concerns
Legislator voted to give his nonprofit $100K, sparking transparency concerns
3
Ethics complaint filed against assemblywoman who voted to give $250K to nonprofit
Ethics complaint filed against assemblywoman who voted to give $250K to nonprofit
4
Pro-DeSantis PAC stops door-knocking in Nevada amid ‘unstable’ caucus plans
Pro-DeSantis PAC stops door-knocking in Nevada amid ‘unstable’ caucus plans
5
A veteran’s eviction was halted at the last minute. Many more aren’t as fortunate
A veteran’s eviction was halted at the last minute. Many more aren’t as fortunate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Lawmaker was hired to lead nonprofit, weeks after voting to give it $250K in funds
Lawmaker was hired to lead nonprofit, weeks after voting to give it $250K in funds
Ethics complaint filed against assemblywoman who voted to give $250K to nonprofit
Ethics complaint filed against assemblywoman who voted to give $250K to nonprofit
Legislator voted to give his nonprofit $100K, sparking transparency concerns
Legislator voted to give his nonprofit $100K, sparking transparency concerns
EDITORIAL: Gorelow scandal highlights LCB’s questionable legal advice
EDITORIAL: Gorelow scandal highlights LCB’s questionable legal advice
Assemblywoman to leave post to join city of Las Vegas
Assemblywoman to leave post to join city of Las Vegas
Gov. Lombardo endorses Heidi Kasama in congressional race against Susie Lee
Gov. Lombardo endorses Heidi Kasama in congressional race against Susie Lee