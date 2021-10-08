Nominations open for Heart of Education Awards

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and The Rogers Foundation are accepting nominations of outstanding Clark County School District educators until midnight Jan. 14.

Mark Shunock pumps up the audience during the Heart of Education Awards for Clark County Teachers at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Friday, April 26, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and The Rogers Foundation are accepting nominations for the seventh annual Heart of Education Awards.

The awards recognize outstanding Clark County School District educators. Anyone can submit a nomination until midnight Jan. 14.

Hundreds of finalists will be celebrated in spring 2022. The top 20 teachers will reach receive $5,000 apiece, plus $1,000 to donate to a school program of their choice.

“It only takes five minutes to nominate a teacher, and those five minutes could change the teacher’s life,” Myron Martin, president and CEO of The Smith Center, said in a news release.

A group of community leaders and education experts will review the nominations.

The Smith Center created the awards program, which is funded by The Rogers Foundation, in 2015. The Review-Journal is the print media sponsor.

To nominate a teacher, visit TheHeartofEducation.org.

