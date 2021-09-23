North Las Vegas high school student found with gun on campus

A student was found with a gun at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas Thursday morning, prompting a lockdown at the school.

This 2018 file photo shows Cheyenne High School, at 3200 W. Alexander Road, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

The Clark County School District said in an email that school police officers “detained a student on campus and found the student was in possession of a firearm.”

The email did not say whether the youth was arrested. The district provided a letter from Principal Dr. Zachary Robbins to parents that said “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

“Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student,” the letter read. “If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE(7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.’

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said the agency assisted in the investigation. He referred further questions to school district police who did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

