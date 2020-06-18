NSHE board approves Melody Rose as new chancellor

The Board of Regents voted Thursday to hire Melody Rose, a higher education consultant who was previously chancellor of the Oregon University System.

Melody Rose (Nevada System of Higher Education)

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday to hire Melody Rose as the new chancellor.

On Wednesday, a search committee recommended Rose after conducting interviews with four finalists.

Rose is owner and principal of Rose Strategies, which provides consulting services to universities. She was previously chancellor of the now-disbanded Oregon University System and president of the now-closed Marylhurst University in Oregon.

Rose will have a four-year contract, beginning Sept. 1 and continuing through Aug. 31, 2024.

Her base salary will be $437,750 per year but “may be subject to furloughs or reductions as approved by Board for professional and administrative employees,” according to a contract summary of terms.

Regent Carol Del Carlo, chairwoman of the search committee, told the board Thursday that Rose “really understands where our students are coming from” and the importance of breaking the cycle of poverty.

Rose addressed the board, saying it’s a honor to be selected from a competitive field.

Today, higher education and the world at large face unprecedented challenges, she said, but noted that also comes with great opportunities.

“I look forward to facing these challenges with you,” Rose said, and creating positive, transformational change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

