NSHE officials urged to restart search for new UNLV president

UNLV is looking to resume its search for a new president after the process was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Speakers and board members indicated at the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents meeting Friday that they strongly prefer to move forward with interviewing the finalists chosen in March prior to university closures.

“Other colleges and universities are no longer waiting to hire new administrators,” Janis McKay, chair of the UNLV Faculty Senate, said in written public comments. “Our current finalist pool has high quality candidates who are also competitive in other national searches and we risk losing them if we wait.”

The proposed plan would move the next steps in the process to July, with interviews and town halls with the candidates likely to be held virtually.

The proposal was an informational item for the Board of Regents. The final decision will be made by board Chairman Jason Geddes and NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly. Reilly was set to depart NSHE this year but has agreed to stay through December.

UNLV acting President Marta Meana has said she will not pursue the permanent position but also will stay through December.

The board also voted to approve a change to NSHE code that would allow the institution to implement furlough days should they become necessary under a budget reduction proposal approved in April. Any concrete plans to move forward with furloughs would come back before the board for approval.

The next regularly scheduled NSHE board meeting will be June 11-12 in a hybrid format that will be both livestreamed and open to the public at the NSHE administration buildings in Las Vegas and Reno.

Lisa Levine, director of Government Relations for International Game Technology, will join the board then after being appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak to serve the remainder of Regent Sam Lieberman’s term. Lieberman died in April.

