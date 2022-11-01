Open enrollment begins for Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program
Plan options are available for newborns through ninth grade students, and contract rates begin at $39 per month, the Nevada treasurer’s office said.
Open enrollment began Tuesday and continues until April 15 for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program.
Plan options are available for newborns through ninth grade students, and contract rates begin at $39 a month, the Nevada treasurer’s office said in a news release.
“The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program assists families by locking in today’s in-state college tuition rates for their children’s use in the future,” Treasurer Zach Conine said in the release.
Benefits also may be transferred to eligible out-of-state or private schools nationwide, according to the release.
There’s a $0.01 discounted enrollment fee until Dec. 31. Enrollees will receive a $100 deposit into a state-sponsored 529 college savings account.
For more information, call 702-486-2025 or visit NVigate.gov.
