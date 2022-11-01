75°F
Open enrollment begins for Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2022
 
Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine speaks at a press conference at the International Innovation Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Open enrollment began Tuesday and continues until April 15 for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program.

Plan options are available for newborns through ninth grade students, and contract rates begin at $39 a month, the Nevada treasurer’s office said in a news release.

“The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program assists families by locking in today’s in-state college tuition rates for their children’s use in the future,” Treasurer Zach Conine said in the release.

Benefits also may be transferred to eligible out-of-state or private schools nationwide, according to the release.

There’s a $0.01 discounted enrollment fee until Dec. 31. Enrollees will receive a $100 deposit into a state-sponsored 529 college savings account.

For more information, call 702-486-2025 or visit NVigate.gov.

