Over $6M in scholarships available from education foundation

The Public Education Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors and college students now through Jan. 31.

The Public Education Foundation announced Tuesday that it’s accepting applications from high school seniors and college students for hundreds of scholarships.

The foundation expects to award more than $6.25 million in scholarships for the upcoming year through its Scholarships Plus program. Applications are due by Jan. 31.

“Numerous donors provide multiple scholarships, resulting in an incredible opportunity for local students to access support,” Public Education Foundation CEO Rich Broome said in a news release. “We’re not only empowering individuals but also strengthening the foundations of countless households.”

Scholarships are available for two- and four-year programs, with awards ranging from $250 to $25,000 annually.

Scholarship recipient and Coronado High School graduate Daphne Egelhoff said in the release: “It’s always been a dream of mine to make my parents proud and be the first person in my family to go to college. I can confidently say that I will in some way, shape, or form use this money to help others and give back in the future.”

The foundation has awarded $26.8 million in scholarships to more than 6,300 students over the last decade.

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit thepef.org/apply-for-scholarships.

