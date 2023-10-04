79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Over $6M in scholarships available from education foundation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 9:56 am
 
Ethelene Robles, center, a kindergarten teacher at Dickens Elementary, shops at the newest Publ ...
Ethelene Robles, center, a kindergarten teacher at Dickens Elementary, shops at the newest Public Education Foundation Teacher Superstore on Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Public Education Foundation announced Tuesday that it’s accepting applications from high school seniors and college students for hundreds of scholarships.

The foundation expects to award more than $6.25 million in scholarships for the upcoming year through its Scholarships Plus program. Applications are due by Jan. 31.

“Numerous donors provide multiple scholarships, resulting in an incredible opportunity for local students to access support,” Public Education Foundation CEO Rich Broome said in a news release. “We’re not only empowering individuals but also strengthening the foundations of countless households.”

Scholarships are available for two- and four-year programs, with awards ranging from $250 to $25,000 annually.

Scholarship recipient and Coronado High School graduate Daphne Egelhoff said in the release: “It’s always been a dream of mine to make my parents proud and be the first person in my family to go to college. I can confidently say that I will in some way, shape, or form use this money to help others and give back in the future.”

The foundation has awarded $26.8 million in scholarships to more than 6,300 students over the last decade.

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit thepef.org/apply-for-scholarships.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

MOST READ
1
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
2
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks
MGM, Caesars face 9 lawsuits in wake of cyberattacks
3
A career in Vegas PR: A 66-year-old stripper, Britney’s big comeback and more
A career in Vegas PR: A 66-year-old stripper, Britney’s big comeback and more
4
Planned housing development on old Henderson mine has experts concerned
Planned housing development on old Henderson mine has experts concerned
5
McCartney ducks into ‘Love,’ Adele in busy Vegas weekend
McCartney ducks into ‘Love,’ Adele in busy Vegas weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Gun found in bushes at Rancho High School
By / RJ

Rancho Principal Darlin Delgago said a staff member found the weapon and contacted Clark County School District police. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

More stories
‘Every Day Matters’: CCSD tackles chronic absences with new campaign
‘Every Day Matters’: CCSD tackles chronic absences with new campaign
Teachers are becoming more educated, but salaries aren’t keeping up
Teachers are becoming more educated, but salaries aren’t keeping up
‘Because she’s awesome’: Meet Nevada’s Teacher of the Year
‘Because she’s awesome’: Meet Nevada’s Teacher of the Year
CCSD getting $10M to boost early childhood literacy
CCSD getting $10M to boost early childhood literacy
UNLV getting $1M to help keep major events safe
UNLV getting $1M to help keep major events safe
CCSD announces new salary offers to teachers union
CCSD announces new salary offers to teachers union