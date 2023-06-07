78°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Preschool academy buys $2M property in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2023 - 1:36 pm
 
A girl is dropped off at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Ve ...
A girl is dropped off at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Crossroads Academy preschool as seen off of North Tenaya Way on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in ...
The Crossroads Academy preschool as seen off of North Tenaya Way on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A mother walks her son into the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las ...
A mother walks her son into the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A mother walks her son into the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las ...
A mother walks her son into the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A girl is dropped off at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Ve ...
A girl is dropped off at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Children are dropped off by their families at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, Ju ...
Children are dropped off by their families at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A boy is dropped off at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Veg ...
A boy is dropped off at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A girl is dropped off at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Ve ...
A girl is dropped off at the Crossroads Academy preschool on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crossroads Academy preschool has purchased a $2 million property in the northwest valley.

The academy, founded in 2011, purchased a property at 124 N. Tenaya Way worth $2,027,865 with a SBA 504 loan facilitated by the Nevada State Development Corporation. NSDC is a nonprofit that works to support small business owners in buying and building commercial buildings by helping them navigate the commercial real estate loan process.

Crossroads Academy founder Tammy Cross, who was honored by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the Las Vegas City Council in 2016 for her dedication to early childhood education, thanked the NSDC for their assistance in the loan process in a news release.

“I could not be more pleased with the purchase of our property,” Cross said. “I am confident it will help us continue to live up to the school’s mission statement of opening children’s hearts and minds through kindness and compassion.”

NSDC president Evan Dickson said the purchase will not only support the local economy, but also the community as a whole.

“Encouraging children when they are young to grow into outstanding adults, and teaching kids to be kind, compassionate and respectful, are among the highest callings anyone can have,” Dickson said in a release.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
2
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
3
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
4
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn
5
A’s ballpark plan goes to special session at Nevada Legislature
A’s ballpark plan goes to special session at Nevada Legislature
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Here are the 10 most in-demand CCSD magnet programs
Here are the 10 most in-demand CCSD magnet programs
School’s out, so where can students get a free meal?
School’s out, so where can students get a free meal?
Symphony Park builds first high-rise apartments
Symphony Park builds first high-rise apartments
State accepts Girls Empowerment Middle School’s closure decision
State accepts Girls Empowerment Middle School’s closure decision
More students awarded scholarships named for slain Metro officers
More students awarded scholarships named for slain Metro officers
‘If you see us, ask for help’: Metro’s Homeless Outreach Team takes to the streets
‘If you see us, ask for help’: Metro’s Homeless Outreach Team takes to the streets