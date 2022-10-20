Proposed bill calls for appointing some school board trustees

Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead announced Thursday she filed a bill draft request that would allow for at least one appointed member on each Nevada school board.

Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead, left, works with Breanna Ramirez, a sophomore, as she returns to the classroom as a substitute Spanish teacher at Chaparral High School, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Cano Burkhead graduated in the Class of 1989. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The proposal calls for each county commission to appoint the school board president, according to a news release.

Each incorporated city with more than 75,000 residents also would appoint an additional trustee to its county’s school board.

“When I accepted my appointment, I told Nevada families that it is my mission to be a voice at the table for students, parents and educators,” Cano Burkhead said in the release. “Today, I’m putting those words into action and submitting a path to professionalize and modernize our school boards so that we have more education experts to act in the best interests of our students.”

Cano Burkhead, a Democrat, was appointed in December by Gov. Steve Sisolak. She’s running for the seat in the November election against Republican Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony and three other candidates.

Anthony said Thursday that he had not seen the announcement and could not comment.

The proposal seeks to add four trustees to the Clark County School Board — the president appointed by the Clark County Commission and one trustee each selected by the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas.

The move comes amid a contentious atmosphere on the Clark County School Board in recent years.

In late August, the school board voted 4-3 to advance a bill draft request to “establish standards and qualifications for all education-related oversight boards,” according to online meeting materials.

