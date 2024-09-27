School Board pushes back CCSD superintendent selection to 2025

Former superintendent Jesus Jara resigned in February. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell is currently the interim superintendent.

The Clark County School Board voted unanimously to delay its superintendent selection until March 27.

At Thursday’s meeting, the firm hired to conduct the search, Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates, gave a presentation to the board recommending it delay choosing its superintendent until 2025.

Former Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara resigned in February. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell is currently the interim superintendent of the district, which is the country’s fifth-largest.

Trustees and community members alike had expressed concern over the previous Oct. 30 selection date, given that three or four new trustees will be elected on Nov. 5.

The resignation of Katie Williams, who was determined by the district attorney to not have been living in Nevada, has left District B without a voting representative. Many trustees and community members expressed concern about this lack of representation, as well as the potential for a tie vote, during the Sept. 12 board meeting, and urged consideration for delaying the search.

HYA Associate Shawn Joseph said that while the firm has spoken to a few dozen candidates, only a few had applied thus far.

When asked by Trustee Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan whether a delay would help ensure the board received “cream of the crop” candidates, Joseph answered a quick “yes.”

Members of the public also gave input at the meeting.

“Anyone applying has been watching the antics,” Former Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani told the board.

Vicki Kreidel, president of the Nevada State Education Association, said slowing down would help to be sure the board picked a fit candidate.

“To be honest I’m not sure this district would survive another fiasco like the last one,” she said.

