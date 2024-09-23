CCSD may delay superintendent search until after election

The firm hired to conduct the Clark County School District’s superintendent search is recommending the board delay its timeline into 2025 due to concerns over instability.

FILE - The Clark County Board of Trustees gathers for a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Education Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hazard Young Attea and Associates recommended the board wait until March 27 to hire a superintendent, delaying the process — with a current Oct. 30 selection date — by months, according to the agenda for the Sept. 26 board meeting.

Former superintendent Jesus Jara resigned in February, meaning that if the board accepts HYA’s recommendation, the country’s fifth largest school district will be without a superintendent for over a year.

HYA said that many candidates have expressed a concern about the instability of the board, especially given that at least three, if not four, trustees will be replaced in an election just a week after the current superintendent selection date.

“Candidates are ‘interviewing’ the Board as much as the trustees are interviewing the candidates,” HYA wrote.

The firm listed community voice and representation as a primary concern. The resignation of Katie Williams, who was found by the district attorney not to be living in Nevada, has left District B without a voting representative. Many trustees and community members were concerned about this lack of representation, as well as the potential for a tie vote, in the Sept. 12 board meeting, and urged consideration for delaying the search.

The board has also posted its timeline for filling Williams’ vacancy, with a selection by Oct. 30, the same day as the superintendent is currently set to be chosen.

HYA added that many candidates were concerned that at least three, if not four, new trustees will be elected in November and therefore would not have been involved in the search. The decision to choose a new superintendent prior to elections has faced pushback at prior board meetings.

The firm provided the board with three timelines, with selection dates in February, March or April. It said that the longer timelines are the most advantageous for the board to train properly, while the shorter ones are best for candidate recruitment.

HYA Associate Shawn Joseph told the board during its last meeting that many candidates have already applied for the position and that changing the deadline could hurt recruitment.

The firm recommended the second option, which has a hiring date of March 27. The option includes “an investment and commitment to Board governance training provided by HYA.”

HYA did not specify the meaning or cost of these trainings, nor did it mention how changing the timeline would affect general costs.

The board will discuss the option in its Thursday meeting. It can keep the current timeline or accept one of the three timelines provided by HYA.

