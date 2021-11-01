School Board to discuss process to select interim successor for Jara

The Clark County School Board will discuss next steps following Superintendent Jesus Jara’s surprise ouster last week at a previously scheduled meeting on Thursday.

Superintendent Jesus Jara leaves the Clark County School Board meeting after the board of trustees voted to oust him from his position as Clark County School District Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos continues to preside at CCSD Greer Education Center, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County School Board will meet Thursday to consider the appointment process for an interim superintendent to replace ousted district leader Jesus Jara.

The item was added to a previously scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. at the Greer Education Center called to consider approving trustee zone redistricting maps.

It was not immediately clear Monday whether the board will approve only the process for picking an interim superintendent or name someone to the job.

The board voted 4-3 on Oct. 28 to terminate Jara’s contract “for convenience,” meaning they weren’t required to cite any particular reason.

Board President Linda Cavazos and Trustees Irene Cepeda, Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman voted to end Jara’s contract, while Trustees Lola Brooks, Katie Williams and Evelyn Garcia Morales voted against the motion.

School district officials had not responded as of early Monday to a Review-Journal request for additional information on next steps following Jara’s departure. The district office was closed due to the Nevada Day holiday.

Cavazos also wasn’t available Friday but indicated over the weekend that she may release a statement Monday.

Two trustees, Cepeda and Williams, told the Review-Journal on Friday that Jara would remain on the job for 30 days.

Jara has been in the position since 2018 and his yearly annual salary is $320,000. The School Board had decided in May in a split vote to extend his contract through Jan. 15, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.