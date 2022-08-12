99°F
School District reports 1st monkeypox case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 2:26 pm
 
Clark County School District Administrative Center (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
Clark County School District Administrative Center (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County School District announced Friday that a person at Palo Verde High School in northwest Las Vegas has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

It’s the first case that has been announced in the district, which has nearly 300,000 students and about 40,000 employees.

Monkeypox is not generally spread in the classroom setting,” according to a school message to parents.

The notice doesn’t say if the affected person is a student or employee.

In a statement, the district said it was informed Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District of a confirmed case of monkeypox.

The message to parents says the school is working with the health district as they investigate to determine “who may need additional evaluation.” The health district will notify parents if their child needs to be tested or monitored, according to the message.

The health district conducts contact tracing and notifications, and the school district responds accordingly to “mitigate the spread of the virus and clean and disinfect areas,” according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

