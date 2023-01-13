56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Student arrested, accused of threatening staff at Sandy Valley High School

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2023 - 4:52 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A student at Sandy Valley High School was arrested Wednesday in connection to recent threats, according to the a message sent to parents.

A message from the school principal, Tati Hadavi, was sent Thursday to parents of students at the school located about 50 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

The message explained that the school learned Wednesday that a student threatened a member of the staff. After learning of the threat, school staff reported the situation to the police and the student was arrested.

According to the message, the student himself or any other “individual student matters” could not be discussed due to privacy laws. The message also said the Clark County School District “is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.”

Hadavi asked for parents and guardians to talk to their children about the consequences of breaking the school district’s code of conduct in the message.

The message made clear that there were no threats against the school itself.

Parents and students can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system through its website or by calling 1-833-216-7233. They can also call the school district’s police dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate response, according to the message.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
Derek Carr gives heartfelt goodbye, thank you to Raider Nation
2
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
The skinny behind Adele’s seat fillers at Caesars Palace
3
Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church
Derek Carr to speak at Las Vegas Valley church
4
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
Raiders buy more real estate in Las Vegas Valley for $56M
5
Drive-thru salad chain coming to Las Vegas Valley
Drive-thru salad chain coming to Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV hospitality student Jay Chang, left, refreshes food trays at UNLVino on Saturday, May 7, 2 ...
UNLVino announces dining series lineup of Las Vegas chefs
RJ

UNLVino, the longtime fundraiser for UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality, has announced three more gatherings hosted by local chefs leading up to April’s Grand Tasting finale.

Ashari Hughes, 16, a Desert Oasis High School student. died after suffering a “medical emerge ...
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
By David Wilson and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, of Las Vegas, died on Jan. 5 after collapsing during a Desert Oasis flag football game against Valley.

More stories for you
Nevada gets its first electric school bus
Nevada gets its first electric school bus
Aspiring CCSD teachers could get help, thanks to coronavirus funds
Aspiring CCSD teachers could get help, thanks to coronavirus funds
UNLV microbiologists study little-known bacteria in Nevada springs
UNLV microbiologists study little-known bacteria in Nevada springs
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
CCSD student, parents sue district over ‘pornographic’ assignment
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by minivan in central Las Vegas
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by minivan in central Las Vegas
Nevada high school students may get the option of sleeping in
Nevada high school students may get the option of sleeping in