Education

Students sell their fruits and veggies at giant farmers market — PHOTOS

Green Our Planet presented its semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market on Wednesday at the Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 2:24 pm
 
Gunther Zayas, 10, sells fresh salad mix from Dondero Elementary School at the semiannual Giant ...
Gunther Zayas, 10, sells fresh salad mix from Dondero Elementary School at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Ariani Peña, 9, left, and Jessie Cruz, 8, right, from Marion Earl Elementary School, hold a si ...
Ariani Peña, 9, left, and Jessie Cruz, 8, right, from Marion Earl Elementary School, hold a sign selling their school’s produce and trinkets at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Victoria Zemskov, 10, shows Abston Elementary’s goods for sale to customer Andrea Martinez at ...
Victoria Zemskov, 10, shows Abston Elementary’s goods for sale to customer Andrea Martinez at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Charlotte Rowe, 9, center, and Victoria Zemskov, 10, right, show Abston Elementary’s goods fo ...
Charlotte Rowe, 9, center, and Victoria Zemskov, 10, right, show Abston Elementary’s goods for sale to customer Andrea Martinez at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Flowers from Abston Elementary for sale at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the C ...
Flowers from Abston Elementary for sale at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas ...
The semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Charlotte Rowe, 9, left, and Japleen Kaur, 9, sell Abston Elementary’s goods to customers at ...
Charlotte Rowe, 9, left, and Japleen Kaur, 9, sell Abston Elementary’s goods to customers at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kal-eo Alejos, 10, sells Swiss chard from Dondero Elementary at the semiannual Giant Student Fa ...
Kal-eo Alejos, 10, sells Swiss chard from Dondero Elementary at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Some kids won’t eat their vegetables. But some are quite happy to sell them.

Green Our Planet presented its semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market on Wednesday at the Clark County Government Center.

More than 500 students from 40 Las Vegas Valley schools sold fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in their schools’ community gardens.

“It’s a great opportunity to see everything that the kids can do and to support their efforts,” said County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Proceeds from the farmers market will go back to the schools to help support their gardening programs.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

