Students sell their fruits and veggies at giant farmers market — PHOTOS

The nonprofit Green Our Planet hosted the Giant Student Farmers Market featuring more than 500 students from across the Las Vegas Valley.

Green Our Planet presented its semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market on Wednesday at the Clark County Government Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gunther Zayas, 10, sells fresh salad mix from Dondero Elementary School at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ariani Peña, 9, left, and Jessie Cruz, 8, right, from Marion Earl Elementary School, hold a sign selling their school’s produce and trinkets at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Victoria Zemskov, 10, shows Abston Elementary’s goods for sale to customer Andrea Martinez at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Charlotte Rowe, 9, center, and Victoria Zemskov, 10, right, show Abston Elementary’s goods for sale to customer Andrea Martinez at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Flowers from Abston Elementary for sale at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Charlotte Rowe, 9, left, and Japleen Kaur, 9, sell Abston Elementary’s goods to customers at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kal-eo Alejos, 10, sells Swiss chard from Dondero Elementary at the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Some kids won’t eat their vegetables. But some are quite happy to sell them.

Green Our Planet presented its semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market on Wednesday at the Clark County Government Center.

More than 500 students from 40 Las Vegas Valley schools sold fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in their schools’ community gardens.

“It’s a great opportunity to see everything that the kids can do and to support their efforts,” said County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Proceeds from the farmers market will go back to the schools to help support their gardening programs.

