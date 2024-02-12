54°F
Education

Summerlin middle school wins Vocabulary Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 11:26 am
 
Sig Rogich Middle School (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rogich Middle School in Summerlin recently won its division in the Vocabulary Bowl, which drew competitors from across North America.

Students at the Clark County School District campus won the division I middle/elementary school title during the fall competition, according to a Thursday news release.

The biannual competition, sponsored by IXL Learning’s Vocabulary.com, included competitors from kindergarten through 12th-grade schools in the United States and Canada.

“Finding different ways to engage students through fun and creative methods that put learned skills to use is a tremendous confidence builder for our students,” Rogich Principal Suzie Harrison said in the release. “It is very gratifying to see our students embrace this competition and to see the benefit of their hard work be recognized.”

During the fall competition, the “Rogich Rough Riders” — which included 120 students — mastered 29,084 words, according to the release.

About 2,100 schools, with a total of more than 380,000 students, participated in the competition.

“I am so impressed, but honestly not completely surprised that even with one of the smallest teams, the students at Rogich Middle School won the overall prize,” school namesake Sig Rogich said in the release.

“It is one of my greatest prides that the school bearing my name has some of the most dedicated teaching professionals in our state,” he said. “The mastery of words and literacy has been at the foundation of my career success and seeing the students achieve top honors like this, is just tremendous for them and the school.”

Rogich Middle School is now competing in the spring Vocabulary Bowl, which runs through March 31.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.

