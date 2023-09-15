Supreme Court denies teachers union request to halt injunction

A judge declared Wednesday that a teacher strike had occurred and ordered a preliminary injunction. The Clark County Education Association asked the Nevada Supreme Court for an emergency stay.

Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Nevada Supreme Court denied Friday an emergency request from the teachers union to halt a preliminary injunction that prevents strike activities.

The district filed an emergency motion Monday in court seeking to stop “rolling sickouts.” A judge declared Wednesday that a teacher strike had occurred and ordered a preliminary injunction.

The Clark County Education Association — which represents about 18,000 licensed employees — filed a notice of appeal and emergency motion for stay with the Nevada Supreme Court.

On Friday, the district filed an opposition to the union’s emergency motion, saying the injunction is “the only thing preventing an emergency in Clark County schools.”

“As the district court held, the evidence that an illegal teacher strike has occurred is ‘overwhelming,’ and the idea that the rolling sickout sweeping Clark County schools was not pretextual is ‘preposterous,’” attorneys wrote in the motion.

The injunction isn’t overbroad or vague when considered with the district court’s extensive oral findings, attorneys wrote.

Eight schools experienced one-day closures since Sept. 1 because of unexpected staffing shortages.

Staffing issues have also disrupted operations at a handful of other schools that remained open. They’ve led to some students being relocated to large areas on campus such as auditoriums to ensure supervision.

The teachers union has denied any involvement in sickouts.

After the injunction was issued Wednesday, the union informed educators it represents about the decision and outlined possible consequences for violating the injunction.

Collective bargaining has been underway since late March between the district and union. Thousands of educators protested at school board meetings last month and “pay day rallies” continue outside of schools.

The district declared an impasse Tuesday after 11 negotiation sessions with the union. The matter now heads to arbitration.

Unexpected absences and student protest

Five campuses experienced a large number of unexpected teacher absences Friday.

The schools affected: Manch Elementary School, Divich Elementary School, Orr Middle School, Swainston Middle School and Desert Oasis High School.

The district said the campuses remained open and there were no school closures Friday.

At Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson, a “large number of students” participated in an organized protest Friday morning during scheduled class time, Principal Gerald Bustamante wrote in an email to parents.

It’s immediately unclear what students were protesting.

Under Nevada law, the district must report any student who doesn’t attend or walks out of school as an unexcused absence unless their parent or guardian excused them for the day, he wrote.

“The Clark County School District encourages students to be active participants in democracy,” Bustamante wrote. “The District supports all students who are willing to take the time to research important issues and express their opinions civilly and peacefully. However, we encourage our students to exercise their rights without affecting their class and instruction time as it disrupts their education.”

