Technology: Virtual classrooms

CCSD teachers guide you through using Google Classroom and Canvas LMS for online learning.

May 19, 2020 - 11:12 am

The scope of online education for CCSD students has significantly changed this spring.

Rebecca Kober of Vegas Verdes Elementary School show students the basics of using Google Classroom, including how to interact and access and submit assignments.

Then CCSD’s Shane Butler give students a tour of Canvas LMS.

