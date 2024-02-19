This Summerlin school wants to help you send your kid to summer camp

A summer camp expo scheduled for next month will help connect families with local and national summer camps for children of all ages.

Marcus Jimmerson, center, 5, plays with building blocks at Camp Mustang at The Meadows School on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Summer Camp & Activities Expo, set for Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas, will display camps that offer a wide range of day and overnight summer programs for children in pre-K through 12th grade. (Meadows School)

The Meadows School Summer Camp & Activities Expo returns next month to help connect families with local and national summer camps from children of all ages.

The 20th annual expo, which will be held at the Summerlin school’s gymnasium, will feature camp exhibitors showcasing overnight and day camps, both local and national, the school said in a news release.

The summer camps featured at the expo offer a variety of activities from performing and fine arts to science and technology.

New this year are the Meadows Signature Camps, which will be launched at the expo. These camps are geared toward middle school students and will offer a multi-week experience in several sports, debate, archeology and more.

The free expo is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking is also available.

“Instead of searching out and researching camps individually, families can easily explore multiple options in one lively, fun location, and do it together.” Rebecca Staniec, president of the Meadows School Parents Association, said in a statement.