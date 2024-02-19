71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Education

This Summerlin school wants to help you send your kid to summer camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2024 - 12:42 pm
 
Marcus Jimmerson, center, 5, plays with building blocks at Camp Mustang at The Meadows School o ...
Marcus Jimmerson, center, 5, plays with building blocks at Camp Mustang at The Meadows School on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Summer Camp & Activities Expo, set for Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas, will display ...
The Summer Camp & Activities Expo, set for Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas, will display camps that offer a wide range of day and overnight summer programs for children in pre-K through 12th grade. (Meadows School)

The Meadows School Summer Camp & Activities Expo returns next month to help connect families with local and national summer camps from children of all ages.

The 20th annual expo, which will be held at the Summerlin school’s gymnasium, will feature camp exhibitors showcasing overnight and day camps, both local and national, the school said in a news release.

The summer camps featured at the expo offer a variety of activities from performing and fine arts to science and technology.

New this year are the Meadows Signature Camps, which will be launched at the expo. These camps are geared toward middle school students and will offer a multi-week experience in several sports, debate, archeology and more.

The free expo is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking is also available.

“Instead of searching out and researching camps individually, families can easily explore multiple options in one lively, fun location, and do it together.” Rebecca Staniec, president of the Meadows School Parents Association, said in a statement.

For more information, visit themeadowsschool.org/campus-life/tmspa/camp-expo.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: What Biden sounds like to normal Americans
CARTOONS: What Biden sounds like to normal Americans
2
Super Bowl vs. F1: ‘Like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl vs. F1: ‘Like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
3
CARTOON: Hit him in the wallet
CARTOON: Hit him in the wallet
4
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
5
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
Super Bowl success highlights Las Vegas’ transportation shortcomings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
CCSD superintendent cancels State of the Schools address
CCSD superintendent cancels State of the Schools address
CCSD bus driver arrested, suspected of DUI after crash
CCSD bus driver arrested, suspected of DUI after crash
Shuttered Terrible’s prospector statues find new home in Nevada town
Shuttered Terrible’s prospector statues find new home in Nevada town
Get free pickleball lessons at this city festival
Get free pickleball lessons at this city festival
Human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park
Human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park
Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area
Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area