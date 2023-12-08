UNLV cancels final exams, changes end-of-semester operations

UNLV announced Friday that it has made changes to its operations for the rest of the calendar year in response to the shooting that killed three professors.

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV has made changes to its end-of-semester operations in response to the on-campus shooting that killed three professors this week, the university announced Friday.

Most students, faculty and staff were instructed to work from home through the end of the year, according to a letter by UNLV President Keith Whitfield.

“Some staff may be asked to work from the office depending on their job function, and as we evaluate continuing campus operations,” the letter said.

All final exams scheduled for next week also have been canceled, at least “as traditionally delivered.”

“There will be no on-campus, in-person finals this fall,” the letter said. “Instead, we are providing flexibility for faculty and instructors — as well as students — to bring this semester to a positive end.”

Students’ final grades will be based on their work completed before the day of the shooting, the letter said.

Teachers may offer a remote final exam, or a home project instead of a traditional final, but students can opt out with no penalty, the letter said.

Graduation ceremonies scheduled for this month — Dec. 19 for undergraduates and Dec. 20 for graduate students — will proceed as planned, the letter added. But students who don’t feel comfortable walking can join the spring graduation festivities.

“One common thread that emerged was a desire to come together,” Whitfield wrote. “The milestone moment of commencement is the most special day on the university calendar, and it’s in difficult times like these that we can and should celebrate our graduates’ academic dreams fulfilled.”

