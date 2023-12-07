UNLV gunman had “target list,” sheriff says

A veteran professor of operations management and supply is the suspect in the fatal shooting Wednesday on the UNLV campus.

A veteran business professor is the suspect in the fatal shooting Wednesday on the UNLV campus that left three faculty members dead and injured a fourth. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Anthony Polito (Linked-In)

Law enforcement officers search an apartment at 360 North Arroyo Grande Parkway in Henderson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Law enforcement officers search an apartment at 360 North Arroyo Grande Parkway in Henderson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police block off the entrance to the apartment complex of a potential suspect in the shooting at UNLV on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police block off the entrance to the apartment complex of a potential suspect in the shooting at UNLV on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police block off the entrance to the apartment complex of a potential suspect in the shooting at UNLV on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police identified a business professor unaffiliated with UNLV as the gunman who opened fire on the university’s campus Wednesday, killing three faculty members and injuring a fourth.

Anthony Polito, 67, was a professor who had been turned down multiple times from positions at Nevada universities, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a press conference Thursday. Polito was armed with about 150 rounds of ammunition and had mailed out 22 letters to academics prior to the shooting. Police also found a “target list” in his Henderson apartment.

“The suspect had a list of people he was seeking on the university campus, as well as faulty from the Eastern Carolina University,” McMahill said.

Polito has been associated with several university business departments across the U.S., including a private university in Henderson.

The gunman was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers at Beam Hall at the Lee School of Business, McMahill said.

Two of the three victims were identified Thursday morning as UNLV professors Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, and Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. A statement from UNLV President Keith Whitfield confirmed that the third victim and a fourth person who was shot and injured are also faculty members.

“My heart breaks for the families, friends, and loved ones of Dr. Navarro and Dr. Chang, and for all of the victims of this senseless act of violence that has physically and emotionally affected so many,” Whitfield wrote in the statement.

The fourth victim, a 38-year-old man who was a visiting professor, remains at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and his condition has worsened, McMahill said.

Polito’s LinkedIn profile, which briefly showed an “In remembrance” tag on Thursday, included his academic positions, multiple posts about Las Vegas and a post with a 15-page document claiming he decoded messages from the Zodiac Killer. The profile appeared to have been deleted as of late Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday, police were serving a search warrant at Polito’s Henderson apartment in the 300 block of North Arroyo Grande Boulevard, just south of West Warm Springs Road.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Polito’s longest academic position was at East Carolina University at Greenville, North Carolina, where he served as a professor from 2001 to 2017 as well as an earlier stint in the early 1990s.

A spokesperson with the school confirmed Thursday that Polito started working there in August 2001 as an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management with the university’s business college. He resigned on Jan. 17, 2017, as tenured associate professor.

Prior to Eastern Carolina he taught at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, from 1999 to 2001 and at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia in the 1990s.

He has also been affiliated with Wake Forest University, Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia, and Henderson’s Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Polito was a contracted adjunct instructor who taught a business management class twice in 2020 at the private Henderson healthcare university, said Jason Roth, the school’s vice president of communications. The school discontinued its MBA program in 2022, and the adjunct faculty are no longer employed at the school, he said.

His education includes a doctorate in operations management from the Terry School of Business at the University of Georgia, a masters in business administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and bachelor of science degrees in mathematics and statistics from Radford University in Virginia. Early in his career, he was a high school mathematics instructor, according to the LinkedIn profile.

His resume states that he is a member of Mensa International the American Society of Quality and the Association for Supply Chain Management. Polito’s Linkedin profile also listed him as a life scout with the Boy Scouts of America, Order of the Arrow Honor Fraternity.

Polito’s doctoral coursework includes quality management, data administration, design of computer systems, seminar in organizational theory and several more.

Polito’s LinkedIn profile also expressed a fondness for Las Vegas, saying he had made some two dozen trips to the valley in the past 15 years and providing links to articles and travel guides on the city.

His profile included a history of the 21 cars he has owned, a computer he made from scratch and his long interest in music and movies.

UNLV’s campus will remain closed throughout Friday, and it remains unclear if the university will reopen next week. Parts of UNLV’s campus that are normally flooded with students were left barren Thursday morning.

Nearly every building was locked, and police tape cut off areas surrounding the student union and the Beam Hall, where the gunman opened fire on Wednesday.

“This is a ghost town right now,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor at UNLV’s School of Public Health, who said he came to campus to check on his lab facilities.

Few people walked the grounds in areas not blocked by police tape, as officers throughout campus were seen going in and out of buildings. A group of maintenance workers said they were patrolling campus, repairing doors and windows damaged by the police response on Wednesday.

“Ain’t nothing normal about today,” maintenance worker Armando Campos said in front of Lied Library. “After yesterday, pretty much if you go into the buildings, all the doors are busted because (police) needed to get in.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Staff reporters Jeff Burbank and Mark Credico and digital content producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this story.