Shootings

Somber start: Students pick up items from campus after UNLV shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 7:34 am
 
Updated December 7, 2023 - 1:20 pm
Two people hug near a shattered front door glass panel at the Student Union following the shoot ...
Two people hug near a shattered front door glass panel at the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LVMPD vehicles are parked outside the residence of the man suspected in the deadly UNLV shootin ...
LVMPD vehicles are parked outside the residence of the man suspected in the deadly UNLV shooting, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Promontory Point apartment complex on the 300 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thur ...
Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Staff members Gregory Galindo and April Fikstad hug on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, D ...
Staff members Gregory Galindo and April Fikstad hug on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. Both were back on campus to retrieve personal items. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Police tape remains on a tree outside the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following ...
Police tape remains on a tree outside the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LVMPD vehicle is parked outside the residence of the man suspected in the deadly UNLV shooting, ...
LVMPD vehicle is parked outside the residence of the man suspected in the deadly UNLV shooting, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Promontory Point apartment complex on the 300 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Unfinished food and personal items left behind in the Student Union on the UNLV campus in Las V ...
Unfinished food and personal items left behind in the Student Union on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A University Police officer unties some police tape outside the Student Union following the sh ...
A University Police officer unties some police tape outside the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro vehicles still line the parking lot outside for the Student Union following the shooting ...
Metro vehicles still line the parking lot outside for the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A student stands outside the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting ...
A student stands outside the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A student tries to retrieve personal items in the Student Union on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas ...
A student tries to retrieve personal items in the Student Union on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Staff member Gregory Galindo retrieves backpacks and personal items left behind by friends on t ...
Staff member Gregory Galindo retrieves backpacks and personal items left behind by friends on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Staff member Gregory Galindo retrieves personal items left behind by friends on the UNLV campus ...
Staff member Gregory Galindo retrieves personal items left behind by friends on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
University Police escort people inside the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on t ...
University Police escort people inside the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thur ...
Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Tonopah Complex dorms are quiet on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the ...
The Tonopah Complex dorms are quiet on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
An abandoned event is shown on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day aft ...
An abandoned event is shown on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thur ...
Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Kim Idol, a technical writing, literature and composition instructor retrieves her vehicle on t ...
Kim Idol, a technical writing, literature and composition instructor retrieves her vehicle on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. Idol said she was locked down for four hours and evacuated campus without her scooter. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Backpacks and personal items are left behind on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, ...
Backpacks and personal items are left behind on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Staff member Gregory Galindo retrieves personal items left behind by friends on the UNLV campus ...
Staff member Gregory Galindo retrieves personal items left behind by friends on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Unfinished food and personal items left behind in the Student Union on the UNLV campus in Las V ...
Unfinished food and personal items left behind in the Student Union on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thur ...
Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A front door glass panel is shattered at the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on ...
A front door glass panel is shattered at the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A security officer attempts to get access for several people to the Student Union following the ...
A security officer attempts to get access for several people to the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro officers and others work about the courtyard between the Lee Business School and Student ...
Metro officers and others work about the courtyard between the Lee Business School and Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A plate of food and Legos remain scattered on the ground outside the Student Union from an even ...
A plate of food and Legos remain scattered on the ground outside the Student Union from an event disrupted there following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro officers walk near the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting ...
Metro officers walk near the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clark County Coroner personnel walk past the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on ...
Clark County Coroner personnel walk past the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clark County Coroner personnel with Metro officers stand outside the entrance to the Frank and ...
Clark County Coroner personnel with Metro officers stand outside the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
University Police escort people inside the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on t ...
University Police escort people inside the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clark County Coroner personnel with UNLV Police walk to the entrance to the Frank and Estella B ...
Clark County Coroner personnel with UNLV Police walk to the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Personnel walk from the UNLV Bookstore with shattered front door glass following the shooting y ...
Personnel walk from the UNLV Bookstore with shattered front door glass following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The UNLV Bookstore has shattered front door glass following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV ...
The UNLV Bookstore has shattered front door glass following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metro officers stand near the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shootin ...
Metro officers stand near the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On Thursday, UNLV students picked up essential items from certain buildings that were left after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth Wednesday.

Few people were on campus in the early morning hours, but a few staff members began to trickle in to retreive vehicles or belongings.

Beam Hall remained closed and inacessible. All other buildings could be accessed. Students were asked to contact University Police Services at 702-895-5575 to gain entrance.

The staging area for those going to campus to gather essential belongings will be at the UNLV Transit Center.

UNLV also confirmed on its X account Thursday morning that Maryland Parkway is open for traffic.

Vehicles that were left on the university’s main campus could be accessed and retrieved. All classes and academic-related activities have been canceled through Dec. 10.

UNLV said police will maintain a strong presence on the main campus as the investigation continues.

In addition, students were allowed to return to student housing on Wednesday night.

— Kevin Cannon contributed to this report.

