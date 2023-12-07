Somber start: Students pick up items from campus after UNLV shooting

Students were asked to contact University Police Services to gain entrance to buildings that are not affected by the investigation.

Two people hug near a shattered front door glass panel at the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

LVMPD vehicles are parked outside the residence of the man suspected in the deadly UNLV shooting, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Promontory Point apartment complex on the 300 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police investigate between the Student Union and Beam Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Staff members Gregory Galindo and April Fikstad hug on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. Both were back on campus to retrieve personal items. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police tape remains on a tree outside the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

LVMPD vehicle is parked outside the residence of the man suspected in the deadly UNLV shooting, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Promontory Point apartment complex on the 300 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A University Police officer unties some police tape outside the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A student stands outside the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Staff member Gregory Galindo retrieves backpacks and personal items left behind by friends on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

University Police escort people inside the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Tonopah Complex dorms are quiet on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An abandoned event is shown on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kim Idol, a technical writing, literature and composition instructor retrieves her vehicle on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. Idol said she was locked down for four hours and evacuated campus without her scooter. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Backpacks and personal items are left behind on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the day after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A front door glass panel is shattered at the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro officers and others work about the courtyard between the Lee Business School and Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A plate of food and Legos remain scattered on the ground outside the Student Union from an event disrupted there following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Coroner personnel walk past the Student Union following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Coroner personnel with Metro officers stand outside the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County Coroner personnel with UNLV Police walk to the entrance to the Frank and Estella Beam Hall following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV Bookstore has shattered front door glass following the shooting yesterday on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On Thursday, UNLV students picked up essential items from certain buildings that were left after a gunman opened fire on the school campus, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth Wednesday.

Few people were on campus in the early morning hours, but a few staff members began to trickle in to retreive vehicles or belongings.

Beam Hall remained closed and inacessible. All other buildings could be accessed. Students were asked to contact University Police Services at 702-895-5575 to gain entrance.

The staging area for those going to campus to gather essential belongings will be at the UNLV Transit Center.

UNLV also confirmed on its X account Thursday morning that Maryland Parkway is open for traffic.

Maryland Parkway is open for traffic and vehicles that were left on the main campus can now be accessed and retrieved. There will continue to be a strong police presence and activity on the main campus today during the investigation. https://t.co/27WF6p3wt4 — UNLV (@unlv) December 7, 2023

Vehicles that were left on the university’s main campus could be accessed and retrieved. All classes and academic-related activities have been canceled through Dec. 10.

UNLV said police will maintain a strong presence on the main campus as the investigation continues.

In addition, students were allowed to return to student housing on Wednesday night.

— Kevin Cannon contributed to this report.