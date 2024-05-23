UNLV commencement address, protests topics at Board of Regents meeting

Speakers at a Board of Regents meeting Thursday expressed disappointment in a lack of response from the board and UNLV leadership on a speech given during the recent commencement ceremony.

Voting begins for artwork from Las Vegas students to be shown on Sphere

Members of Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents' chancellor search committee listen as Lawrence Drake II, a finalist candidate for the NSHE chancellor, speaks during an interview at NSHE’s system administration office, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Board of Regents meeting Thursday became a platform for dialogue on UNLV’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

Multiple speakers during the pubic comment portion expressed concerns of rising antisemitism on UNLV’s campus, and disappointment in a lack of response from the board and UNLV leadership on a speech given during the recent commencement ceremony.

During the ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center, a graduating UNLV student changed her speech to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling Israel’s actions a “genocide” and drawing ire from some who said the speech contained antisemitic elements and misrepresented Israel’s military response in Gaza.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.