UNLV commencement address, protests topics at Board of Regents meeting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 8:46 am
 
Updated May 23, 2024 - 12:28 pm

A Board of Regents meeting Thursday became a platform for dialogue on UNLV’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

Multiple speakers during the pubic comment portion expressed concerns of rising antisemitism on UNLV’s campus, and disappointment in a lack of response from the board and UNLV leadership on a speech given during the recent commencement ceremony.

During the ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center, a graduating UNLV student changed her speech to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling Israel’s actions a “genocide” and drawing ire from some who said the speech contained antisemitic elements and misrepresented Israel’s military response in Gaza.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

