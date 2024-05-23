UNLV commencement address, protests topics at Board of Regents meeting
Speakers at a Board of Regents meeting Thursday expressed disappointment in a lack of response from the board and UNLV leadership on a speech given during the recent commencement ceremony.
A Board of Regents meeting Thursday became a platform for dialogue on UNLV’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests.
Multiple speakers during the pubic comment portion expressed concerns of rising antisemitism on UNLV’s campus, and disappointment in a lack of response from the board and UNLV leadership on a speech given during the recent commencement ceremony.
During the ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center, a graduating UNLV student changed her speech to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling Israel’s actions a “genocide” and drawing ire from some who said the speech contained antisemitic elements and misrepresented Israel’s military response in Gaza.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.