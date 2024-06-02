UNLV president: No plans to divest from investments in Israel

UNLV President Keith Whitfield Sunday denied reports that he was considering releasing details about the university’s assets invested in firms with ties to Israel and divesting from them.

President Keith E. Whitfield gives the president's message during UNLV spring graduation commencement exercises at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV President Keith Whitfield in a statement Sunday refuted reports that UNLV was considering releasing details about the university’s assets invested in firms with ties to Israel and divesting from them.

“I met with several groups near the end of the spring semester regarding the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza to hear their concerns and perspectives,” Whitfield stated. “Some have criticized me for my open-door policy. And some have made assumptions and misrepresentations in the media or elsewhere.”

“This includes an (incorrect) assertion that UNLV will disclose our investments with any ties to Israel or that we would consider divesting from those investments,” he stated. “We will not. I will not.”

Whitfield also criticized a May 11 commencement speech. The student speaker at UNLV’s morning commencement that day changed their speech from the one originally submitted in advance of the ceremony.

The new speech described the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza as a “genocide” and made remarks some claimed were antisemitic.

“I understand that the words spoken during the commencement ceremony were hurtful to some graduates and others in attendance, and I want to make it clear that this speech does not represent the views of this university,” Whitfield said in the statement.

Although Whitfield did not mention her by name, he was alluding to UNLV psychology graduate Yvette Machado-Tuinier, whose 10-minute speech at the commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center stoked controversy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

