76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Education

UNLV team’s solar-powered home finishes 3rd in global contest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2021 - 11:08 am
 
Students Alejandro Munoz, right, and Miguel Vazquez look at the ventilation system as a UNLV te ...
Students Alejandro Munoz, right, and Miguel Vazquez look at the ventilation system as a UNLV team readies to compete next week in the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Decathlon Build Challenge on Friday, April 9, 2021. They are working to complete their project "Mojave Bloom," a 628-square-foot home they've built from scratch, currently at the Las Vegas Healing Garden. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Full roof solar panels are one of the special features as a UNLV team readies to compete next w ...
Full roof solar panels are one of the special features as a UNLV team readies to compete next week in the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Decathlon Build Challenge on Friday, April 9, 2021. They are working to complete their project "Mojave Bloom," a 628-square-foot home they've built from scratch, currently at the Las Vegas Healing Garden. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Work continues as a UNLV team readies to compete next week in the U.S. Department of Energy's S ...
Work continues as a UNLV team readies to compete next week in the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Decathlon Build Challenge on Friday, April 9, 2021. They are working to complete their project "Mojave Bloom," a 628-square-foot home they've built from scratch, currently at the Las Vegas Healing Garden. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Student Jorge Medina, left, begins to assemble parts for a deck soon to be installed as a UNLV ...
Student Jorge Medina, left, begins to assemble parts for a deck soon to be installed as a UNLV team readies to compete next week in the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Decathlon Build Challenge on Friday, April 9, 2021. They are working to complete their project "Mojave Bloom," a 628-square-foot home they've built from scratch, currently at the Las Vegas Healing Garden. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ventilation of the electrical components are one of the special features as a UNLV team readies ...
Ventilation of the electrical components are one of the special features as a UNLV team readies to compete next week in the U.S. Department of Energy's Solar Decathlon Build Challenge on Friday, April 9, 2021. They are working to complete their project "Mojave Bloom," a 628-square-foot home they've built from scratch, currently at the Las Vegas Healing Garden. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A UNLV team took third place in a U.S. Department of Energy challenge to design and build a home powered by solar energy.

UNLV’s team was among nine finalists in the 2020 Solar Decathlon Build Challenge, which drew competitors from across the globe. The competition was delayed nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and held virtually last week. Winners were announced Sunday.

“Winning third in the world is a testament to the tenacious mettle of the dozens of students who dedicated so many hours to this project while balancing school, work, and family responsibilities amidst the coronavirus pandemic,” UNLV architecture professor and team faculty adviser Eric Weber said in a university news release. “Team Las Vegas embodies the resilience of our university and this community, and the entire UNLV community is so proud of their success.”

In addition to placing third overall, UNLV garnered first place awards in the operations and presentation categories, took second place for innovation and tied for second for energy performance.

A team of about 50 UNLV students spent two-plus years designing and building “Mojave Bloom,” a 628-square-foot solar-powered house that now resides at the Storytelling Garden in Las Vegas’ Arts District. It’s designed for veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury.

It was the third time UNLV has competed in the Build Challenge, with previous appearances in 2013 and 2017.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
2
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
3
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
4
$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino
$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino
5
Woman’s 1st trip to Las Vegas since COVID pays off at poker table
Woman’s 1st trip to Las Vegas since COVID pays off at poker table
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST