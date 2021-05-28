UNLV will offer ‘RebelFlex’ fall classes as pilot program

The university will launch a new pilot program where instructors will teach in-person and remote students simultaneously for some classes.

UNLV will launch a pilot program for fall semester called “RebelFlex” where instructors will teach in-person and remote students simultaneously for some classes.

The university announced the program Wednesday on its website. For classes offered using the new format, students can sign up for either traditional face-to-face instruction or attend class remotely.

“RebelFlex will give students more flexibility as they balance life, career, and education,” UNLV Faculty Center director Melissa Bowles-Terry said in an online university announcement. “As they enroll in either the in-person or remote section, students may choose to attend a face-to-face class remotely for many reasons. RebelFlex lets them be in the room and connect with their classmates no matter where they are joining the class.”

UNLV is asking interested instructors to fill out an online form by Tuesday. Those selected to participate will receive a $500 stipend, training over the summer and a classroom assistant who’ll monitor students attending the class remotely.

The university is installing equipment — including video and document cameras, and microphones — in 50 classrooms to prepare for the pilot program, according to the announcement.

The step comes after UNLV has offered the vast majority of its classes remotely since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That format will continue for summer classes, but the university plans to have most of its fall classes on campus.

The University of Nevada, Reno, is also making investments in technology to prepare for resuming primarily in-person classes during fall semester.

UNR announced Thursday it will provide an iPad Air to each member of its incoming freshman class at no cost to students through a “Digital Wolf Pack Initiative.” The school is working with Apple to provide a common learning platform.

