Education

UNLV’s $2M share of federal grant will fuel nuclear research

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 5:14 pm
 
UNLV is one of 11 universities that will receive a federal grant totaling $25 million to support research and development in nuclear science, engineering and security.

UNLV will receive $2 million over five years from the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen said in a Wednesday news release.

“Congratulations to UNLV for receiving this funding, which will help to advance their research in nuclear science, engineering, and safety — all issues important to the state of Nevada,” Rosen said. “The research UNLV is conducting will further our goals of development, while working to advance measures that keep our nation’s nuclear stockpile safe and secure.”

It’s the third time the Nuclear Science and Security Consortium — led by the University of California, Berkeley — has received the grant, according to a Feb. 11 news release from the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Schools in the consortium are UNLV; University of California, Berkeley; Air Force Institute of Technology; George Washington University; Michigan State University; North Carolina State University; Texas A&M University; University of California, Davis; University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; University of New Mexico; and University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

