UNR plans some in-person classes for spring semester

University of Nevada, Reno plans to offer some in-person classes for the spring semester, but those with 35 or more students will be taught online.

UNR President Brian Sandoval outlined the format for spring classes in two messages Thursday — one to faculty and staff and one to students. It comes after the university announced this month that all classes after Thanksgiving break will switch to remote instruction for the rest of the fall semester amid rising COVID-19 case numbers.

“The past two weeks have seen the University make major decisions that impact you, our students, in significant ways,” Sandoval wrote in the message to students. “In the short time I’ve been on campus, you’ve shown an incredible generosity of spirit. With so many major decisions of late, I want to reassure you that the University is also working to find safe, creative and meaningful ways to keep the life of the campus connected with all of you.”

Since the pandemic began, UNR has reported 712 COVID-19 cases among students and 52 among faculty/staff — a significantly larger number than its Southern Nevada college and university counterparts. The university is reporting case numbers on its website, but that doesn’t mean those who tested positive contracted the virus while on campus.

UNLV, the College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College are planning to offer the vast majority of their classes for the spring semester remotely — a similar mix to what’s currently in place for the fall semester.

At UNR, campus facilities will remain open, “though perhaps with reduced hours,” while remote instruction is underway after Thanksgiving, Sandoval wrote in his message to employees last week, and research operations will continue. Students will be asked to move out of residence halls unless they cannot because of a hardship.

“Wintermester” classes, which run from Dec. 28 to Jan. 15, will be offered entirely online, Sandoval wrote. Then, the spring semester will start Jan. 25, a week later than originally scheduled, and spring break will be canceled.

The Wiegand Fitness Center — which closed this month after 60 COVID-19 cases were traced back to the facility — could reopen in phases when the spring semester begins, Sandoval wrote. “The reopening will be dependent on students making positive decisions on and off our campus, as well as the latest public health data,” he said.

