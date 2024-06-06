Fatal crash reported on northbound I-15 near Primm

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 15 near Primm.

World’s No. 1 restaurant for 2024 crowned in Las Vegas

Police: Man uses iPad as stickup note in Las Vegas bank robberies

Commission District A primary sees former nonprofit professional, former police officer face off

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 15 near Primm.

The crash was reported just before 7:35 a.m. at mile marker 1, according to the NHP website.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.