Fatal crash reported on northbound I-15 near Primm
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 15 near Primm.
The crash was reported just before 7:35 a.m. at mile marker 1, according to the NHP website.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
