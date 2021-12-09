59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local

Father, son arrested on suspicion of starting fire that forced Lake Tahoe evacuation

By Don Thompson The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2021 - 5:20 pm
Flames erupt in trees on a nearby ridge above Caples Lake as the Caldor Fire continues to burn ...
Flames erupt in trees on a nearby ridge above Caples Lake as the Caldor Fire continues to burn on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, outside Kirkwood, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Flames erupt in trees on a nearby ridge above Caples Lake as the Caldor Fire continues to burn ...
Flames erupt in trees on a nearby ridge above Caples Lake as the Caldor Fire continues to burn on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, outside Kirkwood, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Division of Forestry wildland firefighters hike up to a ridge along SR 88 to look for spot fire ...
Division of Forestry wildland firefighters hike up to a ridge along SR 88 to look for spot fires on a ridge near Silver Lake as the Caldor Fire continues to burn on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Kirkwood, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Division of Forestry wildland firefighters Neale Gonzales, left, and Sterling Whitecow attack a ...
Division of Forestry wildland firefighters Neale Gonzales, left, and Sterling Whitecow attack a spot fire on a ridge near Caples Lake as the Caldor Fire continues to burn on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Kirkwood, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that forced tens of thousands to flee the Lake Tahoe area earlier this year, officials said Wednesday.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that David Scott Smith and his son, Travis Shane Smith, are accused of reckless arson in a warrant issued before formal charges are filed.

Mark Reichel, the attorney for both men, says reckless arson includes starting a blaze by accident but “to such a degree that it was considered reckless.”

The fire burned more than 300 square miles (483 kilometers) from east of Sacramento to the Nevada border, threatening ski resorts and other prominent recreational areas near the iconic lake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
3
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics all rise, adding to signs of a surge
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics all rise, adding to signs of a surge
4
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
5
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Earthquake emergency kit (Canva)
How to prepare for an earthquake: 15 steps you can take now
By Annalise Mantz Stacker.com

While taking these steps would be helpful for residents across the country, anyone who lives in one of the most earthquake-prone areas of the United States should pay particular notice to this plan.