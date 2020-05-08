Fire destroys garage, displaces 3 in northwest Las Vegas

A house was damaged by fire and three people were displaced in the northwest Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house was damaged by fire and three people were displaced in the northwest Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.

UPDATE: Garage fire is OUT, no injuries during incident, 3 adults displaced, American Red Cross assisting, dmg confined to garage-gutted, cause under investigation. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/NpmufdXrS0 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 8, 2020

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said in a tweet that crews were called to a home at 8256 Bermuda Beach Drive, near North Rampart and West Lake Mead boulevards, at 3:18 a.m. Firefighters found flames coming from a garage in what was described as a “fully involved” fire.

The fire was extinguished. Occupants of the home escaped unharmed. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced occupants.

The cause is under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.