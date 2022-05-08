Fire ravages RTC bus in east Las Vegas, no injuries reported

The Las Vegas Fire Department said crews responded about 1:45 p.m. to East Charleston Boulevard and North Pecos Road and found the bus engulfed by flames.

Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Fire Department.

An unoccupied Regional Transportation Commission bus was destroyed by a fire Sunday afternoon in east Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Fire Department said crews responded about 1:45 p.m. to East Charleston Boulevard and North Pecos Road and found the bus engulfed by flames.

No one was injured and no nearby buildings were damaged, the Fire Department said.

Crews had extinguished the flames and were “picking up” their gear about an hour later.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

