Flooding closes roads near Red Rock Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2021 - 8:46 am
 
A rainbow appears above the valley floor at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and ...
A rainbow appears above the valley floor at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and is reflected in a puddle as rain moves through the area on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Heavy rainfall near Red Rock Canyon over the last 24 hours has caused some flooding Friday morning in a rural area of Clark County.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said there was flooding in the area of State Route 159, Red Rock Canyon Road and Calico Basin Road, just prior to 8 a.m. Roads were closed in the area. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas said Friday morning that over the last 24 hours about 1.73 inches of rain fell near the Red Rock Canyon visitor center.

“There is going to be some rain through the morning (in the Las Vegas Valley),” said Brian Planz, meteorologist with the NWS. “Just showers.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

