Local

Former POW celebrates 103rd birthday at Palace Station

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2024 - 8:14 pm
 
Updated February 3, 2024 - 8:33 pm
Norius Crisan and his three daughters. The 103-year-old returned to Las Vegas to play bingo and ring in the milestone birthday at the casino he first started playing at with his beloved late wife Jean. He has frequented the casino since the late 1970s when the property was known as Bingo Palace. (Genesis Palomo for Station Casinos)

A longtime Station Casinos guest celebrated his 103rd birthday at Palace Station on Saturday.

Norius Crisan returned to Las Vegas to play bingo with his three daughters and ring in the milestone birthday at the casino he first started playing at with his beloved late wife Jean.

Crisan has frequented the casino since the late 1970s when the property was known as Bingo Palace. Saturday’s celebration included multiple bingo cards, chocolate cake, balloons and the entire bingo hall singing “Happy Birthday.” Crisan also won a bingo.

“Well, I never thought I’d make 103, but the good Lord’s with me,” Crisan said. “Thank you much and I won a bingo.”

He is a veteran and Ex-POW of WWII who also served in the Korean War, Cold War/Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War.

As a Las Vegas resident, he and his wife would frequent Palace Station and Texas Station. He now resides in Michigan with one of his daughters.

