Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
A launch ramp is closed after a front-end loader slipped into Lake Mead, the National Park Service said Monday.
According to a news release, the loader was being operated by a Lake Mead National Recreation Area employee when the front end started slipping into the water at the South Cove launch ramp. The employee escaped before the loader submerged, and no bystanders were injured.
The loader is stuck under 20 to 30 feet of water on the courtesy dock cables. The National Park service is urging people to avoid the area. The launch ramp will be closed until further notice.
No other information was immediately available.
