Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2021 - 4:24 pm
 
Vehicles line up on the South Cove boat launch ramp at the eastern end of Lake Mead in this pho ...
Vehicles line up on the South Cove boat launch ramp at the eastern end of Lake Mead in this photo from June 11, 2015. (National Park Service)
The dock at South Cove boat launch ramp, near the eastern end of Lake Mead National Recreation ...
The dock at South Cove boat launch ramp, near the eastern end of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, as it looked in September 2007, when the lake level was about 30 feet higher than it is now. (National Park Service)

A launch ramp is closed after a front-end loader slipped into Lake Mead, the National Park Service said Monday.

According to a news release, the loader was being operated by a Lake Mead National Recreation Area employee when the front end started slipping into the water at the South Cove launch ramp. The employee escaped before the loader submerged, and no bystanders were injured.

The loader is stuck under 20 to 30 feet of water on the courtesy dock cables. The National Park service is urging people to avoid the area. The launch ramp will be closed until further notice.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

THE LATEST