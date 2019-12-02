Guest house burns at northwest Las Vegas residence

Firefighters were battling a guest house fire in the northwest valley early Monday.

Fire crews work on a fire in a guest house near North Campbell and West Lone Mountain roads on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters were battling a house fire in the northwest valley early Monday.

F3M TOC: 3:25AM W. Lone Mountain Rd / N Campbell Rd. guest house on property fully involved with fire on arrival, unable to go interior, water on the fire, appears property is in unincorporated @ClarkCountyNV #PIO1NEWS E45,48,9, T48, R45, AR1, B4, @ClarkCountyFD Investigators — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 2, 2019

A fire in a guest house near North Campbell and West Lone Mountain roads was reported about 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

A guest house was fully involved with flames when firefighters arrived, stated the tweet. Crews were unable to go inside, but had water on the fire.

Shortly before 4 a.m., a tweet said the fire was under control, but there was extensive damage to the residence.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Thom said there were no injuries.

“It was a building behind a house — a structure someone was living in,” Thom said. “Neighbors called it in and it was a fully involved house… . The occupant who was staying there was able to get out.”

Clark County fire investigators were responding to the scene because the property is in unincorporated Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

