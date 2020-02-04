Gusty winds, chilly temperatures continue in Las Vegas Valley

Wind gusts will have a bit less velocity on Tuesday, but will approach 30 mph in most areas, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Gusty winds will continue Tuesday in Las Vegas, but slightly less than Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After wind gusts approaching 60 mph in several locations on Monday, they will continue at a slightly less velocity across much of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

The forecast high is 49, but it will feel several degrees colder with winds of 13-18 mph gusting up to 30 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“There will be a definite wind chill factor,” weather service meteorologist John Salmen said.

Today, winds should be calmer after sunset, dropping to 7-10 mph. The overnight low is expected to be close to freezing, perhaps lower in some areas.

On Monday, Southern Highlands had a gust of 56 mph while Apex hit 54, and Summerlin and Henderson Executive Airport each recorded gusts of 53 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 54 with winds decreasing to 5-10 mph. The norm is 60.

Sunny skies will prevail and high temperatures are expected to climb each day, with highs back in the 60s by the weekend.

