Gusty winds, colder weather to blanket Las Vegas Valley this week

A cold front arriving Tuesday afternoon will drop overnight lows into the 30s by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you haven’t already, get out the warm coat and gloves.

Monday’s high temperature in the Las Vegas Valley only reached 58 degrees. The last time Las Vegas saw a high in the 50s on this date was exactly 10 years ago, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

The weather service called this week the first taste of winter, with temperatures 20 t0 25 degrees lower than normal.

Also according to the weather service:

Tuesday afternoon is expected to bring the windy arrival of a cold front. The day’s high will warm up to 67. West winds up to 10 mph will shift to the north, and gusts could reach 35 mph in the afternoon.

Low temperatures will drop to freezing and perhaps a bit lower later this week.

Wednesday’s high temperature will drop back down to 55, and Thursday should be the coldest day of the week with possibly some of the outer edges of the valley — including Nellis Air Force Base, northwest Las Vegas, Mountain’s Edge and Southern Highlands — dropping to freezing overnight.

Thursday begins a warming trend with a high of 61 that will warm into the low 70s by the weekend.

