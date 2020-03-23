Gusty winds expected in Las Vegas Valley after showers move through

Light showers were falling in the Las Vegas Valley early Monday but won’t last in most areas.

The sun shines over Charleston Boulevard on the quiet Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Rain fell early Monday and isolated showers may remain throughout the day in the Las Vegas Valley. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun and clouds compete for coverage over South 3rd Street in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

“It was a fairly quick hit. There may be some isolated showers around the valley through the day,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

When the showers depart, gusty winds will move in and probably remain through Wednesday, when another storm front is expected.

The Monday forecast calls for a high near 67 under cloudy skies with winds up to 24 mph.

The overnight low is expected to be about 47 with winds of 6-8 mph.

Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 69 as winds continue.

Advisory for Spring Mountains

Snow in the Spring Mountains may accumulate to 8 inches as a winter weather advisory continues until 2 p.m. Monday.

Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph, making travel difficult on state Routes 156, 157 and 158, especially at the higher elevations.

“Most of the snow will be in Lee Canyon with some also in the upper peaks,” Outler said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.