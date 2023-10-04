75°F
Local

Henderson City Council delays controversial Three Kids Mine vote

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2023 - 5:18 pm
 
The dismantled site of the Three Kids Mine is shown on Jan. 16, 2009, near Henderson. (Las Vega ...
The dismantled site of the Three Kids Mine is shown on Jan. 16, 2009, near Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Henderson City Council delayed a vote on a controversial proposal to bury a Henderson mine and build a community on top.

Four items were delayed at Tuesday’s Henderson City Council meeting. All of them were related to the plan to bury Three Kids Mine, the 1,100-acre, open-pit mine near Lake Las Vegas, and build a master-planned community that plans to feature 3,000 homes.

Experts at University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the College of Southern Nevada called for more research into the long-term effects of burying the mine before developing on top of it, citing concerns that the waste in the mine may produce toxic gases over time after they are buried.

Assistant City Manager Robert Herr said at the council meeting Tuesday the applicant, Lakemoor Ventures LLC, requested that the item be continued to a later date.

The City Council will now vote on the proposal at its Nov. 21 meeting.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

