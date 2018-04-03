6 displaced after fire at Henderson home

A Henderson family of six was displaced after their house went up in flames Monday evening.

Henderson Fire Department

The fire, caused by unattended cooking, happened at about 7 p.m. on the 100 block of Constitution Avenue, according to the Henderson Fire Department. A man was treated at the scene for an arm injury, but no other injuries were reported.

Crews were able to put out the fire through a window. The department said the flames had spread from the kitchen to a front room of the one-story home.

The blaze, which caused an estimated $60,000 in damages, displaced three adults and three children. The Fire Department said the family is being assisted by the Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

Unattended cooking is the top cause of fires in Henderson, according to the department.

Tips to prevent cooking fires — Stay in the kitchen when boiling, frying or broiling food. — Be cautious when using a deep fryer. — Monitor cooking oil temperature. Heating oil above its recommended cooking temperature can cause its vapors to ignite. — If a fire starts, immediately exit the residence and call 911. (Source: Henderson Fire Department)

100 Constitution Ave, Henderson, NV 89015