‘Driving force’ for Henderson to take job in Tucson

Barbra Coffee, Henderson’s director of economic development and tourism, will soon take on the role of economic initiatives director in Tucson, Arizona. Her last day in Henderson’s city hall annex is Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Henderson’s director of economic development and tourism is leaving Nevada’s second-largest city this week.

Barbra Coffee will soon take on the role of economic initiatives director in Tucson, Arizona. Her last day in Henderson’s city hall annex is Thursday.

“I want to be able to grow and develop in my profession, which is economic development,” she said this month. “And so a city of a larger size and a larger scope gives me the chance to do that.”

At more than 535,000 people, the population of Tucson — Arizona’s second-largest city — is about 200,000 greater than that of Henderson

Henderson Mayor Debra March said Coffee was the “driving force” for economic development in Henderson. Coffee has overseen the city’s economic growth since June 2013.

“Since then, she’s really been the visionary and has done great things for our city,” March said.

March said Coffee has landed major deals for the city, including agreements with Haas Automation, the headquarters for the NFL’s Raiders and a coming deal to replace the convention center with a hockey facility operated by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before her tenure in Henderson, Coffee worked in economic development in College Park, Georgia, and Goodyear, Arizona. Before that, she was involved in revitalization efforts in downtown Houston.

“It has been an amazing run,” he said. “I love this city, so it’s hard to move on, but it’s in good hands.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.