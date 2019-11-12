First responders conducting large training exercise in Henderson

Henderson police and other first responders are participating in Silver Crucible, a two-day training that simulates major public safety events, this week.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Don’t be alarmed if you see a lot of public safety responders in Henderson over the next 48 hours.

The city of Henderson said police and other first responders are participating in Silver Crucible, a two-day training that simulates major public safety events. City of Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the exercise is aimed at sharpening the skills of first responders and increase coordination at the local, state and federal levels.

As part of the training, a dozen emergency vehicles will be staged near the soccer fields at Heritage Park from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

“Units will be dispatched using lights and sirens at various times during the exercise to a location on River Mountains Loop Trail,” Richards said.

On Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., first responders will practice responding to a house at 47 E. Basic Road. This drill will involve multiple emergency vehicles, loud bangs and drone surveillance.

Henderson police and fire departments, the Las Vegas Fire Department, Southern Nevada Health District, Southern Nevada Water Authority and St. Rose Dominican Hospitals are participating.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.