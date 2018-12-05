Henderson approves agreement for Raiders HQ, practice facility

The Henderson City Council took its first vote on a development agreement for the Raiders headquarters and practice facility. The item was unanimously approved but will need to be voted on again at a later meeting.

Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The plan to transform the desert lots of west Henderson into vibrant developments took another small step Tuesday night.

Council members also unanimously approved a final development agreement for a 380-unit apartment complex near the future home of the Raiders.

The projects represent city officials’ plan to bring in diverse housing options and nationally recognized businesses.

The apartment complex project will be north of St. Rose Parkway at Starr Avenue, near the football facility and county-run Henderson Executive Airport.

Michael Tassi, director of community development and services, said last month that the city anticipates more high-density housing options in west Henderson.

Tassi said the vision for the area south of St. Rose is job creation and that the city is betting on the airport to help attract new businesses.

The Raiders are building their headquarters and practice facility across the street from the airport. The facility is expected to open in 2020.

Barbra Coffee, the city’s director of economic development and tourism, said Monday that the area’s proximity to Interstate 15 is a draw for businesses that need quick access to California.

Spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the city expects 30,000 people to move to the area in the next 20 years. Overall, Henderson expects to welcome 100,000 new residents during that time, she said.

